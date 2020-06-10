Sections
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan thanks Bollywood for taking chance on ‘awkward, foreign-returned boy’ 20 years ago, begins anniversary celebrations

Abhishek Bachchan thanks Bollywood for taking chance on ‘awkward, foreign-returned boy’ 20 years ago, begins anniversary celebrations

Abhishek Bachchan has begun his 20-year professional anniversary celebrations. The actor made his debut in the film industry with JP Dutta’s Refugee, opposite Kareena Kapoor.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Abhishek Bachchan poses with daughter Aaradhya.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan seems to be building up to his 20th anniversary in the film industry. Abhishek shared a special video in commemoration of his career on Wednesday, and wrote, “It’s hard to believe that at the end of this month I will complete 20yrs as an actor!”

Abhishek, who made his debut in the 2000 film Refugee, opposite Kareena Kapoor, continued in his caption, “It’s been a wonderful journey thus far. I’m not one to look back and dwell on the past, but, once in a while it’s nice to remember the good and (sometimes) bad times.”

 

He continued, “#RoadTo20 is an attempt to take you through these 20 years of my life as an actor. Maybe relive some of the memories and experiences. It is a celebration of all the people that have made all this possible. The countless people who had faith and belief in a tall, slightly awkward, foreign returned 22yr old boy who had a lifelong dream... one that he has spent the last 20 years living.”



Abhishek’s post has been ‘liked’ close to 100000 times. Director Zoya Akhtar congratulated him in the comments section and wrote, “May this decade see us collaborate.” His Breathe season two co-star Amit Sadh wrote, “Congratulations bro ... and cheers to the next 20 ... lots of love.”

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai schooled Oprah about Indian sexuality, arranged marriages on her own show

Actor Kunal Kapoor commented, “What an amazing journey! And it’s just begun,” and Abhishek’s sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, “Many more to come G onwards and upwards.”

The actor last appeared in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, and voiced Bagheera in the Hindi dub version of Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. He will next star in the second season of Amazon Prime’s Breathe, and director Anurag Basu’s Ludo. He also has The Big Bull and Kahaani spin-off Bob Biswas in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana college holds webinar on impact of Arya Samaj in Covid-19 era
Jun 10, 2020 19:00 IST
Covid pandemic is far from over, Anthony Fauci warns
Jun 10, 2020 18:59 IST
JEE Main 2020: Tips and tricks to ace Physics paper
Jun 10, 2020 18:56 IST
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Jun 10, 2020 18:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.