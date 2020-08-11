Abhishek Bachchan thanks fans for their wishes in special video, Shweta Nanda says ‘so much love for you’

Abhishek Bachchan, who returned home from the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital on Saturday after testing negative for Covid-19, has thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes. He shared a special three-minute video on social media, which contained screenshots of the get-well-soon wishes he got on Twitter as well as Instagram.

The video began with a slide in which Abhishek expressed his gratitude. “I would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers for all their love, support and prayers for my speedy recovery. I am absolutely overwhelmed reading through so many posts on my feeds. Love and gratitude,” it read. “Words will never be enough. Thank you ALL,” he wrote in his caption.

Hrithik Roshan commented, “This is so sweet.” Shweta Bachchan Nanda was happy to see the love pouring in for her brother. “How lovely so much love for you,” she wrote. Amit Sadh dropped heart and hug emojis on the post.

Abhishek had shared a picture of his ‘care board’ on Saturday, which showed that he was ready to be discharged from the hospital. “I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe,” he wrote.

“My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them,” he added.

Abhishek underwent treatment for nearly a month. After being hospitalised on July 11, he was discharged on August 8, after 29 days of treatment.

Welcoming son Abhishek home, Amitabh Bachchan had written in a blog post: “GOD is GREAT .. Abhishek has tested negative and has been discharged from Hospital and has come home .. At this moment there is nothing entering the mind .. just a sense of completion and the love of togetherness with the family ..”

