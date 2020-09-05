Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan and others voice solidarity with producers’ guild’s statement on ‘attacks’ on Bollywood

Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh,Richa Chadha, filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Rahul Dholakia, and many others have come forward in support of the statement issued by Producers’ Guild of India on Friday. The guild had responded to various allegations made against several filmmakers and stars for their alleged prejudices against newcomers and said that the “narrative is salacious enough for the media to exploit”. It also added that “like any other sector there is no doubt that the film industry has its imperfections”.

Abhishek shared the letter on Twitter and wrote, “#insolidarity.” Producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Vidya Balan also shared the statement.

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia wrote, “I was an outsider when I made my debut, knew no one when I got the National Award and was not part of a group nor had any Godfather when I made #Raees- It’s been a struggle and it’s been tough- but that’s life- and I am proud of being part of the film industry #InSolidarity.”

Comedian Vir Das tweeted, “90% of the film industry is not in front of the camera. They have zero interest in your media parasite ratings. Honest hard working people who come from small towns to create art. Remember that. #InSolidarity.”

Riteish Deshmukh, Richa Chadha and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also shared the statement.

Producers’ Guild had written in the open letter, “The last few months have seen relentless attacks on the reputation of the Indian film industry across all media. The tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members. A picture has been painted of the industry as a terrible place for outsiders to aspire to; a place that treats those who dare to enter it with contempt and derision; a murky den of substance abuse and criminality. This narrative is salacious enough for the media to exploit to great effect in order to boost its ratings, readership and page views. But it is not the truth. “

“Like any other sector there is no doubt that the film industry has its imperfections, and there must always be an ongoing attempt by any industry to improve upon itself, learn and evolve, while weeding out unsavoury elements or improper practices that hold it back. But to paint an entire industry with the same brush is a gross misrepresentation of reality,” the letter further read.

The letter also specified that the guild does not negate the personal experience of anyone. “We do not negate the personal experiences of anyone from the industry, and undoubtedly many of those entering the business and seeking to establish themselves have faced numerous hardships, struggles and disappointments in the course of building a career here. But that is no different from the challenges and obstacles faced by new entrants in any field that they are not born into - be it politics, law, business, medicine or the media. However, a concerted effort has been made to single out the film industry as one that specifically inhibits and prohibits new talent from the outside from thriving. This could not be further from the truth. There are scores of talented actors, directors, writers, musicians, cinematographers, editors, sound designers, production designers, costume designers, art directors and numerous other film professionals across multiple disciplines who have had absolutely no connection to the industry, but who have flourished and produced inspiring and pathbreaking work, which has defined - and then redefined - Indian cinema. Being born into the industry most definitely affords you the privilege of access and a first break, but after that it is up to each individual’s talent, hard work and drive to propel them forward,” it added.

