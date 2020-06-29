Abhishek Bachchan wants Manmarziyaan team to unite for food documentary, Vicky Kaushal in for the ‘pot boiler’

Abhishek Bachchan, who has been documenting his journey in Bollywood on Instagram, has shared fond memories from his last film Manmarziyaan. The actor has shared an idea for his team members to unite once again for a documentary on food across India.

Sharing about the film in his latest Instagram post, Abhishek wrote, “I didn’t have a release in 2017. 2018 saw the coming together of @anuragkashyap10 @aanandlrai @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @kanika.d and @itsamittrivedi I’ve written so much about my experiences of working on Manmarziyaan ( if you scroll back on my feed you can read it) a young energetic unit who gave it their all. Made a wonderful film about modern love. Made good memories and ate the best food and drank the best lassi in Amritsar.”

He fielded an idea for them to come together for another project and wrote, “I have an idea... Anurag, let’s make documentary on food across India. Vicky and I will host it. Kanika can write it. You and Anand direct it. Amit will give the soundtrack. Taapsee will handle all public relations and production ( since she will probably not eat anything!! I’m on! Over to you.”

Abhishek’s Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal was among the first ones to give his approval to the idea. “The ‘pot boiler’ I would love to be a part of! AB,” he wrote along with a hug emoji. Abhishek also sent him a virtual hug in return.

Saiyami Kher, who was recently seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Choked, was all praise for Manmarziyaan. She wrote, “My favourite after Yuva & bluffmaster. (@mayankvsharma has only shown me 5 episodes of Breathe!”

Abhishek will now be seen in his digital debut Breathe Into The Shadows. He plays the father of a missing girl on the show. It stars Nithya Menen as Abhishek’s wife and Amit Sadh as Inspector Kabir Sawant. The show is slated to release on 10 July 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

