Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan wishes niece Navya Naveli Nanda with stunning photo: ‘Happy birthday beautiful’

Abhishek Bachchan wishes niece Navya Naveli Nanda with stunning photo: ‘Happy birthday beautiful’

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram stories to share an adorable birthday wish for his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda. See it here.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 16:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhishek Bachchan with his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda.

As his niece Navya Naveli Nanda turned 23 on Sunday, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram stories to wish her a happy birthday. He shared a stunning photo of her and wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful.” He also added the hashtag ‘favourite’.

Navya wore a black full-sleeved top in the picture and had her hand on her chin as she smiled. The photo appeared to have been taken at a restaurant.

In May this year, Navya launched ‘a virtual healthcare platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner’. Abhishek congratulated her on the new venture and said that he was ‘proud’ of her.

Earlier this year, in a video shared on the Instagram page of Aara Health, Navya talked about her struggle with anxiety during a conversation on mental health. She also opened up about seeking therapy and said that it took her some time to get comfortable with the idea of doing so.

Also read | Fardeen Khan is planning a comeback, confirms Mukesh Chhabra: ‘He is back! Looking good’

“I feel like I hit rock bottom multiple times and I just couldn’t figure out why. I was like okay, obviously something has to change, I need to talk about it. I think it helped coming to that conclusion. Now once a week I am in that routine and I don’t think I am even close to hitting rock bottom because I have everything in control, I am talking to someone. Now I can identify what are the things that even get me to hit rock bottom. People realise too late sometimes that they need to get help,” she said.

Abhishek was recently seen in the Netflix film Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu. He has been shooting for his upcoming film, Bob Biswas, which will revolve around the life of the contract killer of the same name from Sujoy Ghosh’s film Kahaani. Pictures and videos leaked from the sets in Kolkata showed him looking completely unrecognisable.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kejriwal pledges AAP’s support to Bharat Bandh call against farm laws
Dec 06, 2020 15:46 IST
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Dec 06, 2020 15:42 IST
Congress backs protesting farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8
Dec 06, 2020 14:05 IST
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
Dec 06, 2020 12:18 IST

latest news

Abhishek wishes niece Navya with stunning photo: ‘Happy birthday beautiful’
Dec 06, 2020 16:10 IST
Graduates’ constituency result rings alarm bell for Pune BJP unit
Dec 06, 2020 16:06 IST
Dia Mirza: The way I look has been a disadvantage for me
Dec 06, 2020 16:06 IST
Mystery disease with people fainting strikes Andhra Pradesh city
Dec 06, 2020 16:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.