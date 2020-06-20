Sections
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Banerjee realised he needs to take acting workshops after Pataal Lok released in the lockdown

Abhishek Banerjee realised he needs to take acting workshops after Pataal Lok released in the lockdown

Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee says that since actors get busy with projects after becoming popular, they forget to instead focus on their craft itself.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:14 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Abhishek Banerjee drew appreciation for playing the role of Hathoda Tyagi in the web show Pataal lok.

One thing that actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee realised while he was stuck at home for the last three months is that he needs to undertake acting workshops.

“I haven’t done any, and that’s something I believe is very important for actors. The problem with the industry, Mumbai and actors is that we start going from one project to another, and when successful, it leads to money. Somewhere, in between, the entire process takes a back seat. There’s no chance to work on the craft. This is what I’ve understood about myself,” says the 32-year-old.

The actor is basking in the glory of the appreciation his character, Hathoda Tyagi in recent web series Pataal Lok received.

“After people started talking about Tyagi, I thought it’s good that I got this time, otherwise I’d have moved on to another project immediately. I started introspecting; this is exactly the time when I should leave Mumbai and do my workshops with gurus in Kerala and Assam,” he adds.



 

Ecstatic with the response the web series received, Banerjee says that the biggest compliment was people loving his negative character.

“I think it’s a compliment when the audience comes and tells me how they could understand what’s going on inside me without me having to say a word. That’s what was expected from the character. I’d have failed if people only hated him,” he shares.

 The times are such that despite several entertainment options at hand, stress of the uncertainty can get to anyone. Banerjee agrees and says the point came in his life too.

“If you’re locked down, it’s not just physical, but mental, too. It’s impossible to be happy and cheerful for all this period. What we can do is to look forward to one activity, that can be gardening, or cook food, listen to music, that beats everything,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Scarlett Johansson says husky voice was disadvantage early on in her career
Jun 20, 2020 21:14 IST
Witerati: Parota powers doughs & don’ts of Lollita and Lalitaa reunion
Jun 20, 2020 21:13 IST
Haryana crosses 10,000-mark with 480 fresh Covid-19 infections
Jun 20, 2020 21:13 IST
Domestic help makes off with cheques for ₹2.8 lakh
Jun 20, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.