Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Sharma on theatres reopening: Beyond a certain point we’ve to work to earn our livelihood

Abhishek Sharma on theatres reopening: Beyond a certain point we’ve to work to earn our livelihood

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Director Abhishek Sharma says theatres are prepared and are following all safety measures and he’s hopeful that cinemas will be able deal with these difficult times.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:17 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee,

Abhishek Sharma upcoming Bollywood directorial Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is the first Hindi film to release after theatres have started reopening.

After several months of lull, cinemas are slowly trying to get back to business. Given the situation and the fact that many went jobless when theatres were shut, director Abhishek Sharma feels it’s time they are given chance to be back to their feet. Supporting the government’s decision to reopen theatres, he opines that people can’t stop living while waiting for the Covid-19 vaccine to arrive.

“Beyond a certain point, we all have to work to earn our livelihood by following the guidelines and SOPs given by the government. What I know theatres have been managing things well starting from social distancing to sanitisation,” he says.

Though it’s understandable that people who are old and have co-morbidities are sceptical to take the risk, Sharma adds, “Well, if we’re doing everything to get election ready then I guess cinemas are much protected and safer. Even when you travel by air there is no social distancing in economy class but in theatres at least there are gap between seats.”

 

Referring to two new releases that did well in West Bengal during Durga Puja, he’s hopeful that theatres sail these challenging times.

“After 9/11 we didn’t stop flying, rather we made our securities stronger. Similarly with Covid-19 we’ve to strengthen our health-care system and follow the SOPs given by the government. The responsibility is also on us to wear mask, sanitise and maintain physical distance,” he urges.

Sharma is both excited and nervous as his next directorial venture, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, will be the first fresh film to release in theatres.

“I’m just keeping my fingers crossed. Thankfully the reaction to the trailer and how positively the Censor Board, which is technically your first audience, reacted during the screening,” he says, adding they’re working on distribution and marketing to spread awareness around the film.

“We’ll also have OTT release and TV premiere. But more than anything else the theatrical response is what we’re looking forward to,” says the director, whose next, tentatively titled Ray, is with John Abraham. This would be their second venture after Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

He shares, “We’d be approaching a new genre with the film. It’s a human story but something very different. We will start shooting mid 2021. We were supposed to start early but the pandemic delayed everything.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
Nov 03, 2020 20:49 IST
SRH vs MI Live Score: Ishan departs, Pollard key for MI in death overs
Nov 03, 2020 21:00 IST
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Nov 03, 2020 16:54 IST

latest news

Mohammad Kaif names ‘the ultimate role model for every youngster’
Nov 03, 2020 20:58 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: 4 states, badly hit by Covid-19, show decline in infection, says govt and all the latest news
Nov 03, 2020 20:58 IST
Giggs temporarily stands down as Wales coach over ‘incident’
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
NCP wants ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali
Nov 03, 2020 20:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.