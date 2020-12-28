‘Acting is not my life’s mission’: Lagaan actor Gracy Singh on why she has stayed away from Bollywood

Actor Gracy Singh has stayed away from Bollywood for many years now despite delivering hits such as Munna Bhai MBBS and Lagaan. The actor, who has eked out a successful career on TV with the show Santoshi Maa has now spoken about why she didn’t strive for more work in Bollywood.

“I had worked 7-8 years in films and yes, it was largely centered around regional films. But to answer your question, no, I have no such ambitions. The problem arises when you have certain expectations. I always live in the present,” she said in answer to the question whether she had ambition to make it big in the film industry.

When asked whether she approached makers for work, Gracy said, “My manager Joshi ji used to do it; he was constantly on the phone trying to get me projects. He passed away in 2008. I didn’t want to call up filmmakers much after that. I didn’t even have contacts. Slowly but surely I felt I should do something different. In fact, even when he was alive, I had told him that ‘ ab bas, ab mujhe kuch aur karne doh, meri life ka mission sirf acting nahi hai’. You know what! When I started off, I had told my manager that I will not do too many films in my life. I had told him that I may not do beyond one or two. I went on to do many more but I was never chasing work in the film line. And I had even told my manager to be sure that whatever films he gets me are those which can be seen with the family and have me in characters that normal girls can identify.”