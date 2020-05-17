Actor Aansh Arora files police complaint after imposters offer him role in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai 3

Sections
TV actor Aansh Arora has said he was offered the negative role in Tiger Zinda Hai 3 and asked to block his dates. However, Salman Khan’s tweet alerted him and he filed a case of fraud.

Updated: May 17, 2020 15:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Aansh Arora has worked in TV series Tanhaiyaa.

Actor Aansh Arora has filed a case of fraud against unknow people after he was offered the role of the antagonist in Tiger Zinda Hai 3 by a person claiming to be a representative of Salman Khan Films banner. He realised he was being defrauded after Salman Khan tweeted that his production house is not casting for any film at present.

Aansh received several casting calls, messages, and email from one Shruti - pretending to work with Salman Khan Film aka SKF - with the mail ID “shruti@salmankhanfilm.com”.

Ansh was offered a negative role in Salman Khan’s next Tiger Zinda Hai 3 and he was told a meeting and audition was also scheduled for the same as per mutual convenience for March 3 at 11 am with the filmmaker-choreographer Prabhudheva. He had been asked not to pick any project as the shoot would begin in a month.

Also read: Jasleen Matharu reveals Anup Jalota played Cupid for her and Bhopal surgeon: ‘We are taking one day at a time’



The actor’s rep claimed that the meeting was cancelled on the pretext of the director being busy and Aansh was promised a meeting at a later stage. He was also told that the filmmaker liked his profile and he had been finalised for the role. The chats and email asked Aansh to visit the office premises of Salman Khan Films and also requested for his ‘shirtless body profile”, because his said role was that of a “wrestler”.



Salman Khan took to Twitter to call out such fraudulent people and wrote, “This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorized manner.”

After the tweet, Aansh realised the reality and lodged a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station, Mumbai, against the imposter as she was cheating him.

