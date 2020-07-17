Sections
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital over Covid-19 concerns

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital over Covid-19 concerns

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to the Nanavati hospital. Both developed breathlessness, as per sources.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 23:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya, have been admitted to the Nanavati hospital. Both were in self-quarantine after having tested positive for the coronavirus. As per sources, both of them have developed breathlessness.

“Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nananvati hospital today. They are fine,” hospital source told PTI. “Aishwarya needed medical attention,” another insider said.

Aishwarya’s husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, had been admitted to Nanavati previously, having contracted the virus over the weekend.

On July 12, Abhishek had tweeted, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”



He had also confirmed that both him and his father will remain in hospital ‘until the doctors decide otherwise.’

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude as he gets treated for Covid-19: ‘In happy times, in times of illness’

In his original tweet on July 11, Abhishek had written, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

On July 13, PTI quoted a hospital insider as saying, “(Amitabh and Abhishek) are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not requiring aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy. Their vitals and appetite are fine.”

Amitabh has been posting on social media through it all, thanking fans for their wishes and expressing his gratitude.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Government allows penal interest waiver of six months if pending amount paid by September 30
Jul 17, 2020 23:00 IST
Two wanted men held for murder of vegetable vendor
Jul 17, 2020 22:59 IST
Six-month-old female foetus found in Bhangel
Jul 17, 2020 22:59 IST
Air India defends decision to implement leave without pay, calls it a ‘win-win’ one for staff
Jul 17, 2020 22:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.