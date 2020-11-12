Sections
Home / Bollywood / Actor Asif Basra found dead in Himachal Pradesh, suicide suspected

Actor Asif Basra found dead in Himachal Pradesh, suicide suspected

Actor Asif Basra, famous for his roles in Paatal Lok and Kai Po Che, has died at the age of 53. A familiar face in films and theatre, the actor reportedly died by suicide.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Asif Basra was found dead in Dharamshala.

Asif Basra, who starred in web series Paatal Lok and film Kai Po Che, has died at 53. He was found dead in a private complex in Dharamshala. SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan said that a forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was among the first from the industry to react to the death. “Can’t be true... This is just very, very sad,” he wrote.

 

Reports say that actor Asif Basra had been living in a rented house in McLeodganj for the last 5 years.

Asif was last seen in the second season of Disney+ Hotstar series Hostages. He also starred as a senior executive in a media house in Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok, which released earlier this year. Asif has also been seen in films such as Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Krrish 3, Ek Villain and many others.

He also starred in foreign productions like Quicksand and Outsourced, apart from playing a cameo in One Night with the King.

