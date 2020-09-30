Actor demands Anurag Kashyap’s arrest as she meets Maharashtra governor, thanks Kangana Ranaut for being her rock

The actor, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her seven years ago, on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against him. The Raj Bhavan confirmed the same on Twitter.

“Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale accompanied by film actress (name concealed) met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai and presented a memorandum,” Raj Bhavan tweeted.

On Monday, the actor in a joint media press conference with Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), had demanded that Kashyap should be arrested. Athawale told reporters after the half-an-hour meeting with Koshyari that the governor has said he will speak with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on the issue. “I told the governor that the actor (name concealed) has been staying in Mumbai for 10 years. She faced the atrocity some years ago. She has also filed a police complaint in this case,” Athawale said.

“The actor (name concealed) submitted a memorandum to the governor, seeking protection and arrest of Anurag Kashyap,” he said. It has been eight days since she raised the issue with the police, but no action has been taken against Kashyap yet, he added.

Athawale on Monday met Mumbai’s joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangare Patil along with the actor, seeking action against the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, the actor also thanked Kangana Ranaut for coming out in her support. She said, “You have stood by me like a rock. When the girls are showing how to stand against each other you are a ray of hope for people who want to come out with their truth of supression and other crimes. Thank you dil se.”

