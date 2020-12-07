Actor Divya Bhatnagar dies of Covid-19, Devoleena and Shilpa Shirodkar post heartbroken tributes

TV actor Divya Bhatnagar, who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia, has died in Mumbai. She was put on ventilator support last week and her family had said her condition was critical. Her family had also shifted her to a different hospital to ensure better medical facilities for her.

Many of the colleagues of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor paid tributes to her. Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote on Instagram, “Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable...but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies… I will miss you divu and tu bhi jaant i thi i loved you and cared for you...Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to be gone my friend... Om shanty.”

Her friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi told Spotboye, “Divya passed away at 3am in the night. She had been shifted to Seven Hills Hospital and was suffering from breathing issues since 2 and at 3 doctor declared her death. Its a big shock for me and her family. May her soul rest in peace.”