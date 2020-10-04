Sections
Home / Bollywood / Actor Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure in Bengaluru

Actor Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure in Bengaluru

Actor Mishti Mukherjee, who worked in Hindi and Bengali films, died of kidney failure on October 2.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Mishti Mukherjee made her Bollywood debut with Life Ki Toh lag Gayi.

Actor Mishti Mukherjee, who worked in Hindi and Bengali films, died of kidney failure on October 2. She had been admitted to a Bengaluru hospital and her last rites were performed on Saturday.

Mishti made her Bollywood debut with Life Ki Toh lag Gayi in 2012. She had also appeared in a number of music videos, an India Today report said.

In a statement shared by BollywoodLife, her family said, “Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films and music videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night,the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother.”

