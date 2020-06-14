Actor Ravi Chopra dies of cancer, was feeding himself at temples and gurdwaras in final days

Former actor Ravi Chopra has died at 70. He was suffering from cancer and lived in Panchkula, Punjab.

Ravi, who was also known as Ratan Chopra, was seen in only one film, 1972’s Mome Ki Gudiya with Tanuja. His daughter Anita confirmed the news of his death to SpotboyE.

Ravi’s financial condition was not well and in a recent interview with Amar Ujala, he had made appeals of help to other famous actors from Punjab such as Akshay Kumar, Dharmendra and Sonu Sood. He also applauded Sonu for sending migrant workers back to home and brining glory to Punjab. Ravi had added that he would have worked if his body could bear it but due to his illness, he had to seek meals at gurdwaras and temples.

Ravi’s original name was Abdul Jabbar Khan and he was from Punjab’s Maler Kotla. He said he was offered as many as 10 films after Mome Ki Gudiya but he rejected them all and returned to Punjab to teach English to school and college students as his family was against him working as an actor. A few of the films that he rejected were Loafer, Aaya Saavan Jhoom Ke and Jugnu, which later went to Dharmendra and were big hits.

