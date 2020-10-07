Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Actor to tender apology to Richa Chadha in defamation case

Actor to tender apology to Richa Chadha in defamation case

At the Richa Chadha defamation case hearing at the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, the defendant actor agreed to apologise to Richa and withdraw her statement.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Richa Chadha will get an apology from the actor who is the defendant in the case.

Richa Chadha will receive apology from the actor she filed a defamation suit against in September. During Wednesday’s hearing of the case at the Bombay High Court, the actor, represented by her lawyer, said that she is ready to withdraw her statement against Richa and apologise.

Richa retweeted live commentary from the court. Advocate Nitin Satpute, who was appearing for the defendant, said, “My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter.” Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, who is also a defendant in the case, will also not share or add any content pertaining to Richa or the matter till Monday.

 

The defendant actor had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape in September. In an interview, she also said that he told her how Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi got work from him in exchange for sexual favours. Richa then filed a defamation suit against her, seeking a compensation of Rs 1.1 crore.

Richa had filed the defamation suit against the actor, Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd, critic Kamaal R Khan, and another respondent named John Doe/Ashok Kumar for allegedly defaming her in the alleged rape case. Richa filed the suit over recording, displaying and sharing an interview by the actor in connection with her charges against filmmaker.

Also read: Bobby Deol says he was supposed to play Akshay Kumar’s role in Ajnabee: ‘This industry is ruthless’

Richa has alleged that the acts have resulted in “tarnishing her reputation” and “subjected her to immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunities and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Oct 07, 2020 16:12 IST
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
Oct 07, 2020 15:37 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles
Oct 07, 2020 15:58 IST
‘Must have called boyfriend to the field’: BJP leader’s shocker on Hathras
Oct 07, 2020 16:43 IST

latest news

The past is not easy to forget and finds ways of cohabiting with us
Oct 07, 2020 17:09 IST
Principal’s Desk: Students require diverse skills in the post-lockdown period
Oct 07, 2020 17:05 IST
Rhea Chakraborty, who got bail in drugs case, to walk out of jail shortly
Oct 07, 2020 17:04 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Cabinet gives nod to Rs 8,575 crore East-West Metro Corridor project in Kolkata and all the latest news
Oct 07, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.