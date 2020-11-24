Sections
Actor Vishwa Mohan Badola dies, son Varun Badola says ‘his legacy will stay on forever’

Veteran actor and noted theatre personality Vishwa Mohan Badola died. His son, actor Varun Badola, called him a ‘legend’ in a heartfelt note posted on Instagram.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 17:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Veteran actor and noted theatre personality Vishwa Mohan Badola has died.

Veteran actor and noted theatre personality Vishwa Mohan Badola has died. In his career spanning several decades, he was a part of several plays and films such as Swades, Jodhaa Akbar and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

His son, actor Varun Badola, took to Instagram to mourn the loss. Varun wrote in his heartfelt note for his father, “A lot of people crib about the fact that their kids do not listen to them. Many forget that kids are always watching them. My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made learning a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but... follow. If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing... well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer.”

Varun said that his father encouraged him to move out of his shadow and carve his own identity in a different city. “I left Delhi and came to Mumbai because his name was too big in that city to counter. I protested that people judge me, they unduly favour me because I am your son. He promptly told me to go and find my own identity some place else if I thought his name was a hinderance. He told me to always operate out of my comfort zone. He made me a MAN,” he wrote.

 

Also read: TV actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55 of kidney ailment, had requested for monetary help in his last days

Calling Vishwa Mohan Badola a ‘legend’, Varun wrote, “Not many know that he was a journalist by profession. A master on South East Asian affairs. Travelled the world twice over. He did more than 400 hundred plays for AIR. He was an actor par excellence. When he sang, time stopped. Make no mistake, THIS MAN WAS A LEGEND. But for me, he was my father. A father who was always watching and always listening. So ladies and gentlemen The Man, The Legend, The Phenomenon has called it a day. But his legacy will stay on forever in various forms. Mr. Vishwa Mohan Badola 1936 - 2020.”

