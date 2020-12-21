Actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape alleges police inaction: ‘Do I have to die to get the proceedings going?’

Sections
The actor, who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape, is upset with the lack of progress in the case against him. She took to Twitter to accuse the Mumbai Police of inaction despite being provided with evidence.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 16:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anurag Kashyap has denied the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him.

The actor, who accused Anurag Kashyap of raping her in 2013, has alleged inaction on part of the Mumbai Police. She took to Twitter to say that four months have passed since an FIR was registered in the case but no action has been taken yet.

“It’s been 4 months and no action has been taken against #AnuragKashyap inspite of me providing evidence. Do I have to die to get the proccedings going?,” she wrote on Twitter.

“It’s been a while and @mumbaipolice hasn’t done it’s best. An earnest request . It’s a matter of women and we should be aware of what examples we are setting,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

A few months ago, the actor alleged that Anurag forced himself on her in 2013, an allegation which he has denied. An FIR was registered against him at the Versova police station on September 22, under Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.



Also see: Harman Baweja gets engaged to Sasha Ramchandani, see pics from roka ceremony

Anurag, via a statement issued by his lawyer Priyanka Khimani, denied the charges levelled agains him. “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest,” his lawyer said.

Currently, Anurag is busy promoting his upcoming film, AK vs AK, in which he stars alongside Anil Kapoor. In the film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the two play fictionalised versions of themselves and are caught in a battle of egos.

Slamming Anurag’s casting in the film, the actor had written on Twitter, “The film looks confusing to say the least. And it is one to be condemned. leave every topic be it nepotism buy this guy #AnuragKashyap has been accused of molestation. lets show him what we do of such humans. #AKvAK #netflixcandobetter.”

