Actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape claims she didn’t defame Richa Chadha: ‘I don’t understand her case’

After Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against the actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape, she has now said that she does not ‘understand’ Richa’s case. The actor had said in an interview that the filmmaker claimed actors, including Richa, did sexual favours in return for work.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Richa Chadha has filed a defamation suit after the actor dragged her name in the sexual assault claim.

The actor who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape last month met the chairperson of National Women’s Commission, Rekha Sharma, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, the actor said that Rekha assured her full support of the NCW in her case against Anurag.

“We discussed how the investigation could be sped up. NCW and Rekha ma’am has been by my side since day one. That’s what I had come here to discuss with her. She also said that ‘all the love and strength to you and from our side whatever needs to be done, we will do’,” she said.

The actor has also demanded Y plus security for her protection against the film ‘mafia’. “Yes I have demanded the security because I am unable to get out of my house in Bombay. If I have to step out, I need to install my own security or go out only with a group of people. It would make work difficult for me as I cannot stay dependent on people forever. So it is a request HMO Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh to prove me with security,” she said.

“It is said that they harass women and have a mafia type of an image. Whoever knows the industry from inside, knows this very well. So people are telling me that I have to be very careful and take all the precautions because your life is at stake. I am quite brave enough that I have come out and spoken about it but I have my family, my father, who are all tense.”



The actor had alleged that Anurag told her other actors such as Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi have also got work from him in exchange for sexual favours. Richa then filed a defamation suit against her. Responding to it, the actor said, “Richa Chadha se mera kuch lena dena nahi hai (I have nothing to do with Richa Chadha). I did not defame her so I don’t understand what her case is about. I have said only what Mr Kashyap has told me. I did not give my own opinion. So this defamation case is not valid. Anyway, if she has said that then we will face that and we will clarify.”

Also read | Shabana Azmi on why Kangana Ranaut makes ‘outrageous statements’: ‘She fears the day when she will no longer be in headlines’

Richa is seeking Rs 1.10 crores in damages collectively from the defendants. She has alleged that the acts have resulted in “tarninshing her reputation” and “subjected her to immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunities and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony.”

Meanwhile, Kashyap has vehemently denied all accusations by the actor and sought severe action against her for “misusing” the criminal justice system, his lawyer said on Friday. He has said that he was in Sri Lanka for a shoot at the time of the said incident and has given all proofs to the Mumbai Police.

