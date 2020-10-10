Actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape tweets to PM Narendra Modi, says ‘mafia gang’ will kill her and disguise it as suicide

An actor, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape, believes that her life is in danger. She tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, saying that she will get killed by the ‘mafia gang’ in the film industry and her death will be passed off as a suicide.

“These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else,” she wrote on Twitter.

In an earlier tweet, the actor said that the ‘whole gang’ was making attempts to suppress her voice and humiliate her. She was responding to Richa Chadha’s tweet to the NCW chairperson, seeking action against the actor.

“Ms Chaddha how do you know I have falsely dragged your name unless the truth comes out , how are you so sure of Mr. Kashyap (I’m wondering)?? please @sharmarekha look into this, how the whole gang is trying to suppress and humiliate me. @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir #BetiBachao,” the actor wrote.

In her allegations of sexual assault, the actor claimed that Anurag told her that Richa performed sexual favours for him. Richa has filed a defamation suit against the actor, seeking monetary compensation and an apology, as well as a complaint with the NCW.

Sharing a tweet containing photos of NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma posing with the actor, Richa tweeted, “Saw these pictures @sharmarekha ma’am.I still haven’t heard back from @NCWIndia reg my complaint (dated 22/9/20)filed against Ms.Ghosh, for falsely dragging my name in her case against a director. Basis your own tweets on the matter, I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers.”

In another tweet, Richa wrote, “If the NCW website mentioned that a photo op was mandatory, along with a written complaint, I’d have done the same. It is after all, the ‘National’ commision for women. PFA screenshot of the acknowledgment of my complaint , once again ma’am @sharmarekha @NCWIndia.”

Meanwhile, the actor has refused to apologise to Richa in the defamation case, insisting that she did not make any derogatory remark but simply repeated what was told to her by Anurag. The filmmaker has denied all allegations against him.

