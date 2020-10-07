Actor won’t apologise to Richa Chadha despite promise in court: ‘I didn’t defame anyone, said what Anurag Kashyap told me’

Sections
The actor against whom Richa Chadha had filed a defamation lawsuit has refused to apologise to the actor, saying that she did not defame anyone. The actor had earlier promised to apologise during the case hearing at the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

Richa Chadha has not reacted to the turnaround.

The actor against whom Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit has refused to apologise. During a hearing of the case at the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, the defendant’s lawyer had said that she was ready to tender an unconditional apology to Richa. However, she now appears to have changed her mind.

The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to say that she will not apologise to anyone. “I hv nothing to do wd Ms Chadda.We as women hv got 2stand wd each other,shoulder to shoulder.I don’t want any unintentional harrasment to her or me on this matter. My fight 4justice is against only Mr. Kashyap &I want 2focus solely on dt ryt now.Lets make d world c his true face,” she wrote.

“I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry,” she added. When someone tweeted “So (name redacted) ‘innocently’ slandered @RichaChadha? “, she replied, “No (name redacted) did not defame her.. it was what Mr. Kashyap said about her, still want to blow It out of proportion, GIRL?”

Richa did not respond to the actor’s tweet but simple retweeted it, writing ‘update’.

The actor, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kahsyap of rape, claimed in an interview that he told her how other actors such as Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill got work from him in exchange of sexual favours. Richa then filed a defamation suit against her.

A single-judge bench of Justice AK Menon asked the defendant’s lawyer Nitin Satpute if his client wished to withdraw her statements against Richa Chadha. Satpute consulted her and said that she had agreed to apologise. “She said it innocently. She is a big follower of the plaintiff (Chadha) and respects her. She is ready to withdraw the statement and tender apology,” he said. “She regrets whatever she said and her intention was never to defame any woman,” advocate Satpute told the court.

