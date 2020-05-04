Actors can’t face the camera with a mask, says Sanjay Kapoor

The lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill. Shooting of films and shows have been stalled indefinitely. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, however, is not sweating too much about it as he likes to have his “own time”. However, one of things that worries him is how things are going to change once everyone gets back on the sets. “ One of my biggest insecurities is getting back to work. Also, when it comes to other professions, someone can be around to take decisions, but no one else can do the job for an actor. An actor in front of the camera has to be without a mask. From action sequences to getting intimate, there is a lot of physicality involved in our job so I am wondering about how the entire film industry is going to operate. It might be the most affected.”

Being in lockdown for more than a month now, Kapoor says that his kids (Shanaya and Jahaan) have shown a lot of maturity and positivity during this trying time. “Children maybe anxious or nervous during this time. But a lot of credit goes to my kids , who have helped us by being very calm, encouraging and patient. My daughter’s friend stays across the road and owns a bungalow. She can easily go there and spend time but she has decided not to. So there is a lot of positive energy around our home which has kept us all going through this time,” says the Prem (1995) actor, who completes 25 years in the film industry today.

Kapoor, who recently celebrated his wife (Maheep Kapoor)’s birthday, says it was a different experience. “For the last couple of years, Maheep would always insist on not doing anything but we would end up celebrating in a big way. This year I joked saying, ‘Tumhari bhagwaan ne sun li. Koi nahi aanewala’. It was a low-key affair with just the four of us. Later, her friends connected with her on video call and she cut a cake. So it was a unique celebration for all of us,” he signs off