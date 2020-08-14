Sections
Actors Ranvir Shorey, Konkona Sen Sharma officially divorced, to share joint custody of son

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma have officially been granted a divorce. As per a report, it came through on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 11:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma got married in 2010.

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma have officially divorced each other. According to a report in Times of India, the couple was granted a divorce on August 13.

The report quoting a source who told ETimes said, “They came and left separately but nevertheless, this is one of the most peaceful divorces that one has seen in a long time. There is absolutely no animosity between the two. Sad of course that they couldn’t reconcile as a couple but who can control destiny?”

Amruta Sathe Pathak, who was representing Konkona, said in the same report that all legal proceedings were complete now. “Yes, Konkona and Ranvir are now divorced. It was done very amicably. It’s not that Ranvir and Konkona didn’t try to remain together, both even underwent detailed counselling - but it just didn’t sort out.”

The two got married in 2010. However, after five years, in 2015, they separated. Then, in February this year, they filed for divorce. According to a report in Spotboye, the all formalities had already been over and a decree was expected to come through in the following six months. The report had added how Ranvir and Konkona continued to be cordial with each other and would have joint custody of their eight-year-old son, Haroon.



Announcing their September in 2015, Konkona had written. “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you.”

