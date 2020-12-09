Ad featuring Sanjana Sanghi earns flak for ‘promoting violence against men’, leaves Pooja Bedi ‘absolutely horrified’

An ad for Lionsgate Play has been receiving criticism online. Featuring Sanjana Sanghi and another actor, it is being called out for ‘promoting violence against men’.

The ad shows Sanjana and the other actor as a couple, trying to figure out which film to watch on the streaming app. Sanjana slaps the man eight times before he finally tells her to stop. She then tells him that they will watch the eighth film on the list.

Among those outraging against the ad was actor Pooja Bedi. She took to Twitter to mention how she was ‘absolutely horrified’ with the ad. “Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights,” she wrote.

Others also echoed Pooja’s thoughts. “I just spotted this and its absolutely disgusting. Who are these people who can like think this? This team where one can share this idea & get internal approvals to pitch to their client? AND the client who approves it? The companies involved n their teams - WHO are these people,” read a tweet. “Strengthening and empowering women does not mean this crap. It’s equal opportunity , respect and love for both,” read another.

A few Twitter users also tagged The Advertising Standards Council of India, asking them to take action. “Thank you for tagging us, we are already processing the complaint against this advertisement,” ASCI replied to one complaint.

Sanjana made her film debut this year with Dil Bechara. It also marked late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final, posthumous release.

