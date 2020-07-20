Sections
Home / Bollywood / Adhyayan Suman calls ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut brave: ‘Sometimes it’s important to leave your past aside’

Adhyayan Suman said he praised Kangana Ranaut for her interview because he is just supporting a voice which he feels will get them one step closer to a CBI inquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 08:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Adhyayan Suman has praised Kangana Ranaut for her explosive interview.

Adhyayan Suman, who dated his Raaz: The Mystery Continues co-star Kangana Ranaut many years ago, has praised her for speaking fearlessly during a recent interview. Kangana made headlines as she appeared on a news channel to speak openly about nepotism in the film industry, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and much more.

Adhyayan tweeted on Sunday, “BRAVE ! ..... #KanganaSpeaksToArnab #KanganaRanaut Time for the rules to change ! I know shekhar jis efforts won’t go in vain now ! Truth shall prevail ! #SushanthSinghRajput #justiceforSushantforum #shekharsuman.”

 

Hinting at their past, he said in another tweet, “Sometimes it’s important to leave your past aside ! It’s important we evolve as human beings ! Im just supporting a voice I feel will get us one step closer to a cbi inquiry for #SushantSinghRajpoot period . And no I don’t have an agenda and I don’t have a film releasing !”



 

His actor father Shekhar Suman wrote on Twitter around the same time, “We are all awaiting a #CBIEnquiryForSSR ..what is the delay?what are you all waiting for?Till another life is lost?A suicide case closes in two http://days.It’s been 34 http://days.It is apparent, there is much more to it than meets the eye.”

 

Also read: Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas on 2 years of his proposal: ‘Speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday’

Kangana in the interview with Times Now had claimed that filmmaker Karan Johar was fulfilling the agenda of his ‘childhood friend’, Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra, in destroying Sushant’s career. She said that Karan stepped in to sabotage Sushant’s career by signing him for Drive but ensuring that the film doesn’t release in theatres and instead comes out on Netflix. She said Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions “systematically work with each other and in sync with each other - whom to promote, whom to demote, whom to destroy”.

Drive was Sushant’s last release and featured Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead. The film released on Netflix after much delay.

