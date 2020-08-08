Adhyayan Suman: I wanted to meet this big director-producer once, he gave me his number, hasn’t answered in nine years

Whether it’s talking about his career in Bollywood or the way this industry functions, actor Adhyayan Suman doesn’t really mince words. And as the voices against nepotism and favouritism in showbiz have gotten louder since actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Adhyayan — the son of actor Shekhar Suman — admits that he has experienced it, too.

Without naming anyone, he reveals, “I met this big producer-director who’s in this controversy right now. I wanted to work with him, he used to make careers. It’s been nine years, he hasn’t picked up my calls. I met him in Los Angeles, and was very scared to walk up to him, thinking I haven’t done well in my life, what if he doesn’t talk to me or give me his number. My friend said, ‘Just go and say hi’. I said to him ‘I just want to come and meet you’. My point was at least meet me, hear me out, don’t shut the door on my face.”

Though the said person gave Adhyayan his number and asked him to call anytime, the 32-year-old actor claims he hasn’t got any reply till date.

“Nine goddamn years, he never answered. He reads my messages, but doesn’t reply. That frustration built, and started getting into a negative thing ‘Maybe I’m not good enough’ or ‘maybe not good enough for him’. Then I thought that maybe I’m good, just not successful, that’s why the calls weren’t answered,” he adds.

Over the years, Adhyayan has starred in films such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues and Jashn. Despite having the so called connections in the film industry, the actor preferred to go his own way and focus on music, too. However, he did have experiences that left a bitter taste.

“This casting woman I used to go to, she ghumaoed me for so many years. She’s a big name. I never got any work, but once they called me, spoke about my teeth, nose, hair. I said ‘Hold your horses. I’m an actor, talk about what you want me to perform first. Six pack abs kar lenge. Can I get the scene you want me to audition?’ I never got that opportunity,” he tells us.

Emphasising on how insiders have it tough, too, Adhyayan says it’s only a notion that only outsiders have to struggle. “In 2009, when my father gifted me a car worth Rs 1 crore, I sold it because I felt people are judging me that I’m born with a golden spoon, and a family where I can afford material things. I thought main aise karunga toh log accept nahi karenge, I saw no correlation between talent and me driving a car, I’ll be honest. Unless I sat on the bonnet of the car and said ‘I’m the king of the world’, I had utmost respect for everybody even back then. Even after selling the car, I’m still being judged. Nobody knows that, because nobody has written about it,” he concludes.

