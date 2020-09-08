Adhyayan Suman on his old interview claiming Kangana Ranaut uses drugs: ‘Was ridiculed in 2016 for speaking out’

Adhyayan Suman said he has no further comment to make on his 2016 interview about Kangana Ranaut.

Adhyayan Suman has requested everyone to stop ‘dragging (him) in this toxicity’ after it was reported that the Mumbai Police will investigate Kangana Ranaut’s alleged drug links on the basis of his old interview. He tweeted that he has nothing further to say on this matter and said that he was ‘ridiculed back in 2016 for speaking out’.

“My name has sprung up relating to an interview which I had given in 2016 !!!! People stop speculating and dragging me in this toxicity ! I have not filed any case against anybody ! I don’t intend to visit that dark phase of my life ! Please please I have moved on ! Let me be!” he wrote.

The follow-up tweets read, “Media channels frantically call me to talk to me please don’t call me if it is in regards to this matter I said what I had to in 2016 I have nothing else to say.. I have had a huge struggle in regards to my work a dan finally I have seen a ray of hope. If u can’t support me, please do not drag my name in this!! I was ridiculed back in 2016 for speaking out by these media channels and now Iam sorry I have nothing to say ! Regards.”

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police will probe Kangana’s alleged drug links on the basis of an old interview of Adhyayan, in which he had claimed that she asked him to snort cocaine at her birthday bash in 2008. The two actors were in a relationship from 2008-2009.

Kangana, meanwhile, said that she is willing to undergo drug tests and have her call records examined. She added that if she is found to have ever had any connection with drug peddlers, she will leave Mumbai forever.

“I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you,” she tweeted.

Recently, Kangana has been talking about Bollywood’s alleged drugs nexus. She alleged that 99% of the industry engages in drug use, a claim that has been contested by a number of celebrities, including Raveena Tandon.

