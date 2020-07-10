Adhyayan Suman says 14 films of his were shelved due to ‘groupism’ in Bollywood, box office figures ‘projected wrongly’

Adhyayan Suman said that he has been at the receiving end of ‘groupism’ in the film industry.

As the nepotism debate rages on after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Adhyayan Suman feels that the bigger problem is ‘groupism’. He claimed that a number of his films were shelved due to the ‘power dynamics’ in Bollywood and box office figures of his films were distorted in the media.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Adhyayan said, “Power dynamics and groupism are there in the industry since years. It happened with me too. My 14 films were shelved and the box-office collection of my films were projected wrongly. People haven’t paid attention to this earlier. It’s very unfortunate that we required a Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide for people to realise.”

Adhyayan, the son of television host and actor Shekhar Suman, said that camps in Bollywood do not allow the growth of talented actors. “People who are blindly fighting or talking about nepotism, I would like to say ‘Don’t fight on nepotism but fight for groupism, camps that exist in the industry and the production houses that don’t allow talented actors in the industry’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shekhar has been spearheading the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into Sushant’s death. He even travelled to Patna to meet the late actor’s family.

Currently, the Mumbai Police are investigating the case. Shekhar has met with politicians to amplify the demand for a CBI probe but not much has come out of it. Disheartened, he wrote on Twitter, “I Don't see any reason why the Govt of India should not respond to millions of hearts bleeding for Sushant.All we are asking for is a fair investigation.Are we asking for too much?Have a heart.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. It has been alleged that he was blacklisted by certain heavyweights of Bollywood and attempts were made to stall his career.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

