Adil Hussain elated with International Emmy win for Delhi Crime: It didn’t resort to unnecessary violence or cuss words to capture attention

Actor Adil Hussain says he was sure about his web show Delhi Crime winning the International Emmy for Best Drama Series. And one of the major reasons for his confidence was it didn’t have any unnecessary elements to make it sensational or loud.

“It was unlike any other series that came out until 2019 from India, which didn’t resort to unnecessary violence, cuss words or cleverness. There was pure respect for the incident that happened (2012 Delhi gang rape case), and extreme responsibility with sensitivity,” he says.

He adds that making a show on the incident was something anybody else could have done too, but not with the care they exercised. “I haven’t seen any show before Delhi Crime which had all these qualities. There was a lot of craft and wisdom. People make series which only talk about darkness with no sense of aesthetics in it, that’s what has won according to me. Everybody can make a series on an incident of this scale, but would again take advantage of the violence in order to capture the so-called attention of people. It can be extremely engaging even if you don’t use words which are unnecessarily un-aesthetic,” explains the 57-year-old. However, he clarifies that he isn’t against using such language, but only when it is required.

He confirms that he will star in the second season as well. On what made him agree to the show in the first place, Hussain says, “Richie (Mehta, director) is a dear friend, and I wanted to be in Delhi (where I live) for a few months. He approached me for this series, and wanted me to play a role. I told him ‘give me a role which doesn’t have more than three-four days of shoot required in a month!’, he said the police commissioner would be perfect.”

