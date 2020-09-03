Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh, the world’s most intelligent demon in Prabhas starrer. See poster

The makers of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush released a new poster of the film, introducing the villain. Actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh in the film.

Sharing the poster, the official handle of T Series wrote: “7000 years ago existed the world’s most intelligent demon! #Adipurush #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan @omraut @ItsBhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair06 @retrophiles1 #TSeries.” The poster shows the English alphabet A in a huge font. Towards the top end of it, we can see a graphic showing the 10 heads of Saif as Lankesh.

The poster also declares that the film will take us back 7000 years in time to reveal the world’s most intelligent demon. Saif’s wife Kareena had an interesting take on the poster and the choice of the actor. Sharing the poster, she wrote: “Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan.”

In mid August, the makers had announced a new project called Adipurush, starring Baahubali star Prabhas in the title role. The film will be directed by Om Raut, the man behind Ajay Devgn’s successful film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, earlier this year. It may be recalled that Saif played the villain in that film , essaying the role of Uday Bhan Rathode, a Mughal general.

An official release stated how after Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, Saif would now be seen playing the biggest villain of all time in this film. Quoting Prabhas, the statement said: “I am excited about working with a talented actor like Saif Ali Khan. To be featuring alongside such a great actor on the big screen is a matter of pride for me.”

Also read: Raveena Tandon on Kangana Ranaut’s claim that 99 per cent of Bollywood uses drugs: ‘Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket’

The project is expected to be an adaptation of the epic Ramayana. Talking about the film, Prabhas had earlier said in a statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more