Adipurush writer says Saif Ali Khan’s ‘humane Raavan’ comments were misunderstood, but admits film won’t show him as ‘all-black figure’

Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the dialogues and lyrics for Adipurush, has said that actor Saif Ali Khan’s comments about humanising Raavan in the film were misunderstood. Saif landed in trouble when he said that the film, a 3D mythological epic, would delve into the villainous demon king’s motivations in a nuanced manner.

Manoj said that Saif was speaking as a ‘thinking actor’ but admitted that Adipurush will not paint Raavan ‘as an all-black figure’.

He told Mid-Day, “Saif was recently trolled for his remarks about [humanising] Lankesh, but there is nothing offensive in the film. Saif was misunderstood. Raavan is perceived as an all-black figure, but in our film, he will be seen in all his shades. He will be shown as a flamboyant king, who was also cruel and sadistic.” Manoj added, “Raavan believed that he was more powerful than Ram, and could never fathom why Sita couldn’t fall in love with him. Saif is a thinking actor and asks questions to understand his role better. He gets into the skin of the character.”

In his original statement, Saif had told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose.”

When his comments attracted the attention of certain section of the public, Saif issued an apology and said that he did not intend on offending anyone, and that the film will present the story ‘without any distortions’.

His statement read, “I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions.”

Directed by Saif’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior filmmaker Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram.

