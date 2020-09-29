Aditi Rao Hydari on her film’s OTT release: What happens after a film is made is not in my hands

While theatres owners have been pleading the government to give reopening of cinemas a go ahead, there are many from the film industry now who are also urging for the same. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, a self-confessed lover of the big screen experience says nothing can come close to the experience one has of watching a film in a theatre.

“A lot of the films are made for theatres and theatres cannot be compared to any other experience. It is a very special experience. It is very magical and immersive. You cannot compare,” she shares.

But many films during the past six months have fallen prey to the shutdown of theatres and had to opt for OTT releases. One of Hydari’s recent Telugu film, V, which was originally meant for a theatrical also made its way online.

“Some films can only be enjoyed in a theatre like my latest V but having said that I am very happy considering that the audiences were waiting for the film, and also how we must safeguard our producers etc, I am sure we made the right decision to go to an OTT. But theatre is always special to me,” the actor says.

Hydari feels that some decisions are beyond that of an actor. “I don’t have knowledge as a marketer and I don’t want also. I am an artiste and I want to come on set, do my job to the best of my capabilities and create great cinema. What happens after that on field, in the market is not in my hands. That is something I don’t like to think about,” she explains.

However Hydari is quick to add that OTTs have been a massive help to the viewers and to the industry amid this pandemic. “However, OTTs are here to stay and it is a very relevant especially for us through the lockdown considering the amount of entertainment we have got via OTT. Also being able to rewatch a film and the reach that it has,” she points out.