Aditya Chopra records statement with Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has arrived at the Bandra police station to record his statement in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying. “The statement of Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films recorded in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.”

Statement of casting director Shanoo Sharma, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and more than 30 other persons have been recorded in relation to the case. His psychiatrist’s statement was also recorded on Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. He was 34 and reportedly suffering from depression. Deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhe told ANI in June that they are covering ‘every angle’ in their investigation. “Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. We’ve got his detailed post-mortem report and doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death. We are investigating the reason behind his suicide from every angle,” he said earlier.

The police received a copy of Sushant’s contract with Yash Raj Films last month. He worked in two of their productions - Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). His third film with the banner was supposed to be Shekhar Kapur’s ambitious directorial venture Paani. However, the project got stalled after YRF reportedly backed out.

After Sushant’s death, it was alleged that he was unceremoniously dropped from projects and that some bigwigs of Bollywood attempted to stall his career. In light of these reports, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that claims of ‘professional rivalry’ will be thoroughly investigated by the police.

However, earlier this week, Deshmukh had said that the police are not suspecting any foul play in his death so far.

“I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don’t think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed,” he told Mid-Day.

