Aditya Narayan calls wife Shweta Agarwal ‘a very lazy and unambitious person’, says she can ‘spend entire day doing nothing’

Singer Aditya Narayan, who recently tied the knot with Shweta Agarwal, has said that she is ‘a very lazy and unambitious person’, despite having worked as a chemical engineer, an actor, and then a fashion designer. In an interview, Aditya said that Shweta is ‘very intelligent’ and believes in accumulating as many experiences in possible within a lifetime.

“My wife is a very lazy and unambitious person. It is almost aspirational how she can spend the whole day without doing anything. On the other hand, she’s an extremely intelligent person. Whatever she chooses to do she does really well,” he told SpotboyE.

The couple tied the knot in December, and is currently planning a move to a bigger house. Aditya said that Shweta is ‘free to do whatever she likes, if she likes.’ He added, “I don’t know if she wants to pursue a career. I think we’ve been together long enough to not want to be together 365 days and 24x7. Not that I don’t want her all day throughout the year. I do! Time, togetherness and familiarity have not dimmed my feelings for her and vice versa.”

The two met on the sets of their 2010 film Shaapit, but Shweta is no longer an actor, Aditya said. “She was a chemical engineer, then an actress. Now she is a fashion designer. She does all my suits and makes clothes for others as well, primarily men. I know she wants to do organic farming.That’s something even I want to try.”

Aditya and Shweta dated quietly for a decade before deciding to tie the knot this year. Even his father, noted singer Udit Narayan, had no idea that they were together.

