Aditya Narayan says he will move into 5 BHK flat with wife Shweta Agarwal soon: ‘I have been saving since years’

Aditya Narayan has bought a swanky new five-bedroom apartment and will soon move into it with his wife, Shweta Agarwal. The couple got married at the ISKCON temple in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai on December 1. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was attended only by family members and close friends.

The new apartment is just three buildings away from where Aditya’s parents, Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha, live. He and Shweta will shift there in a few months’ time.

“I have bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri itself, three buildings away from my folks and we are moving in 3-4 months from now. My parents will be just a hop away,” Aditya told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

Recently, reports suggested that Aditya was facing financial hardships due to the lockdown. When asked how he could afford a five-bedroom marital home, he said, “I have been saving since years!”

In October, it was reported that Aditya was struggling due to the pandemic and had only Rs 18,000 left in his bank account. However, he later said that he has been constantly working for two decades, so it would be difficult for him to run out of his savings, given his ‘simple’ lifestyle.

“This particular interview was taken a month and a half ago. So, the reporter generally asked me how do I react with the decision about offices being reopened and shooting being resumed amid pandemic and I gave an answer looking at the current scenario on how lockdown has affected livelihood and has made it difficult for all of us. I generally mentioned that I have bought a new apartment before the lockdown so being celebrity, even I have to think about EMIs and if pandemic extends for a longer period, all of us have to suffer some way. I casually mentioned that mere 5 lakhs kat gaye hai EMI ke liye aur mere paas abhi 18K bache hai. But that doesn’t mean I have gone bankrupt and I have no money left,” he had told TellyChakkar.

Aditya is currently hosting the twelfth season of singing reality show Indian Idol. The show, which returned to the small screen last month, is being judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

