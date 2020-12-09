Sections
Home / Bollywood / Aditya Narayan says media underestimated his purchasing power, reveals actual cost of his new marital home

Singer Aditya Narayan has revealed the actual price of his new marital home, after suggesting that the media underestimated his purchasing power.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Aditya Narayan poses with wife Shweta Agarwal.

Singer Aditya Narayan has said that the media have underestimated his wealth. He offered a fact-check on the correct cost of his new house, and said that it is worth more than has been reported.

Aditya tied the knot with Shweta Agarwal earlier this month, and is ready to settle into life in his new house. He also has more than one honeymoon planned.

In an interview to SpotboyE, he said that his house isn’t worth Rs 4 crore. “Ha ha. So little? Market price kam likh di (the cost of the house has been undervalued). It actually cost me Rs 10.5 crores. I’ve been working since I was a child.” He added, “Television pays a lot.” Besides his singing career, Aditya also hosts reality shows. He is currently the host of Indian Idol.

 



About his honeymoons, Aditya said, “They will begin mid-December. Right now we are on our home-honeymoon. We are setting up the place for a couple. Bachelor pad is being converted to a proper home until our new home is ready.”

Also read: Aditya Narayan says he will move into 5 BHK flat with wife Shweta Agarwal soon: ‘I have been saving since years’

Aditya’s new apartment is just three buildings away from where his parents, Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha, live. “I have bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri itself, three buildings away from my folks and we are moving in 3-4 months from now. My parents will be just a hop away,” Aditya had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot last week in Mumbai. They were joined only by their close friends and family, as precautions against the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the first picture from the wedding, Adtiya wrote on Instagram, “I will find you.. And I will marry you.”

