Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal’s wedding festivities begin, see pic from their roka ceremony

Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal’s wedding festivities begin, see pic from their roka ceremony

Ahead of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s December wedding, a picture from their roka ceremony was shared online on Wednesday. See it here.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 20:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal will tie the knot in December.

A picture from singer Aditya Narayan and his longtime girlfriend, Shweta Agarwal’s ‘roka’ ceremony was shared online on Wednesday. The couple recently announced wedding plans, after over a decade together.

This comes a day after Aditya’s social media post, in which he professed his love for Shweta. In his post, the singer had written, “I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December. PS Kaha than a… kabhi na kabhi to miloge kahin pe hamko yakin hai (I told you that we were sure to meet).”

 

Previously, the singer had said in an interview to SpotboyE, “We’re getting married on December 1. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding.”



His father, singer Udit Narayan, had also expressed his dismay at not being able to host a lavish affair, and had said in an interview to Dainik Bhaskar that although he’d known Shweta for many years, he wasn’t aware that his son was romantically involved with her.

He said, “I have known Shweta for many years but only as a friend of my son. Aditya came to me one day and told me that he wants to marry Shweta. I just told Aditya that if something happens later, don’t blame the parents.” He added, “I wanted to celebrate Aditya’s wedding in a grand manner and call many people. But I will not go against the decision of the government. I hope that the situation will be cured by December so that I can enjoy my only son’s marriage.”

Also read: Aditya Narayan says girlfriend Shweta Agarwal was apprehensive after hearing ‘bad things’ about his reputation as a womaniser

Aditya in a recent interview recalled his earliest interactions with Shweta, and how she ‘rejected’ his advances. “I clearly remember she liked me for the first time when she saw me bonding with my family members, so she realised that I am a family man, and for me, relations matter. Because even she had heard bad things about me that main ladkiyan ghumata tha (I was a womaniser). So, I could understand her apprehension,” he told Times Now.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrive in India from France
Nov 04, 2020 21:20 IST
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
Nov 04, 2020 21:24 IST
India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
Nov 04, 2020 19:14 IST
Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast
Nov 04, 2020 20:36 IST

latest news

Have you ever seen a bunny ‘making’ its own bed? Watch
Nov 04, 2020 21:23 IST
Proposal to raise retirement age, slash pensions across armed forces
Nov 04, 2020 21:22 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: After TRP row, Govt sets up committee for ‘transparent’ ratings and all the latest news
Nov 04, 2020 21:14 IST
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrive in India from France
Nov 04, 2020 21:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.