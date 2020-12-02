Sections
Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal wedding: Watch video of varmala ceremony, ‘featuring GOAT Amitabh Bachchan’

Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan has shared a new video of the varmala ceremony from his wedding to Shweta Agarwal on Tuesday, ‘featuring GOAT Amitabh Bachchan’. Watch here.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 13:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal at their wedding.

Singer Aditya Narayan has shared a video from his wedding ceremony, which took place in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines on Tuesday. Aditya tied the knot with actor Shweta Agarwal, whom he met on the sets of their film Shaapit 10 years ago.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video from the ‘varmala’ ceremony, and wrote in the caption, “Video edit courtesy idiot best friend @anupamsaroj87 featuring GOAT @amitabhbachchan #ShwetakishaAdi.” Although he was invited, Amitabh isn’t physically present in the video, although the ‘edit’ that Aditya was referring to in his caption is a humorous clip of the actor attached to the clip of the bride and groom garlanding each other.

 

In an interview to The Times of India, Aditya spoke about tying the knot to his longtime partner. “It feels surreal that Shweta and I are finally married now. It feels like a dream, which has come true,” he said, adding, “I can’t imagine spending my life with anyone else, but Shweta. She has helped me become a better version of myself, she is someone with whom I can be myself.”

A reception will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday, and Aditya offered some hints at what is in store. “Shweta and I will dance to the song Pehla Nasha at the function. It will be a small function again, but we will make it a memorable one,” he said.

Also read: Inside Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal’s wedding: First pics from ceremony are here, Udit Narayan dances in the baraat. See here

Speaking about the guest list, Aditya’s father, singer Udit Narayan, had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I’ve invited PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha ji, Dharmendra ji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, I don’t know if they will be able to attend.”

