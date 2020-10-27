Aditya Roy Kapur denies stealing Ranveer Singh’s girlfriend in college, says he started dating his ex months after their breakup

Aditya Roy Kapur has finally reacted to accusations of stealing Ranveer Singh’s girlfriend during their college days. Ranveer, during his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s radio chat show No Filter Neha season 2 in 2017, had shared an old story from his college days about how his girlfriend had broken up with him in order to be with Aditya.

Talking about Aditya, Ranveer had said on the show, “He was like every girl’s fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur.”

Three years later, Aditya has now clarified his stand on the issue. He told Mumbai Mirror that Ranveer was just being dramatic while sharing the story of his heartbreak and that he had started dating the girl months after her and Ranveer’s breakup. “Maybe, I didn’t know how he felt,” he quipped. Claiming that he had not stolen his girlfriend, he further clarified, “Only around eight months after that, did I start seeing her.”

Ranveer is now happily married with Deepika Padukone. The two had fallen in love on the sets of their first Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The two then went on to feature in two more Bhansali films: Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

They tied the knot in a highly guarded wedding ceremony in Italy on November 14, 2018 and are now gearing up for the release of their fourth film together, 83. While Ranveer will be seen in the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama, Deepika will be seen as the cricketer’s wife Romi Dev.

