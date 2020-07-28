Adnan Sami claims he was offered award in return of performance, Anurag Kashyap says he doesn’t write films for kids like daughter Aaliyah

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, husband Joe Jonas welcome first child, report suggests its a girl

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child. A reports suggests it’s a girl and they have named the her Willa.The couple announced the birth on Monday. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” they said in a statement released through his label Republic Records.

Amitabh Bachchan says Aaradhya asked him not to cry and said ‘you’ll be home soon’, pens an open letter to haters

Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t hold back his emotions when daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for Covid-19. The actor has shared how Aaradhya asked him not to cry and assured him that he too will be discharged soon.

Divya Dutta says she was dropped from many films at the last minute: ‘It used to feel like a huge sense of loss’

Divya Dutta opened up about being dropped from several films in the past. She said that she was initially hurt but she eventually learnt to deal with it and make the best of the opportunities she had.

Adnan Sami says he refused when he was offered award in exchange for free performance: I will never ‘buy’ an award

Singer Adnan Sami retweeted a tweet by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur calling Bollywood awards shows a ‘negotiation’. Adnan said that he was once offered an award in exchange for a free performance but he refused because of his ‘dignity and self-respect’.

Anurag Kashyap on if he’d launch daughter Aaliyah: ‘I don’t write movies for urban kids like her, I’m a street kid’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was asked what he’d do if his daughter, Aaliyah, expressed a desire to enter the film industry. Anurag has been vocal about his opinions on nepotism in Bollywood recently, and has been involved in a war of words with Kangana Ranaut.

