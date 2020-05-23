‘Aei what is Tenet’: Confused Amitabh Bachchan needed Sujoy Ghosh to tell him about Christopher Nolan’s new film

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is just as confused about Christopher Nolan’s new film, Tenet, as the rest of the world, but his confusion goes a step further. The actor apparently had no idea about the movie, and needed Sujoy Ghosh’s help to explain it to him.

After Ghosh tweeted about the film on Friday, after the release of its new trailer, Amitabh enquired, “Aie what is Tenet?” Ghosh, who has directed Amitabh in films such as Aladin and Badla, replied, “Films we are eagerly waiting for... but not being shown before official release.” The conversation then moved on to Amitabh’s upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo.

Tenet is the new sci-fi film from Christopher Nolan, director of The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk. It was partially shot in Mumbai, and stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Dimple Kapadia. The film was slated for a July release, which looks unlikely as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced theatres across the globe to shut down. The trailer did, however, clarify that the film would indeed be released on the big screen, and not on streaming.

Amitabh has been posting regularly on social media during the lockdown. He has shared selfies, public service announcements, and personal anecdotes during this time. On Thursday, Amitabh had shared a black-and-white picture of himself and his grandson Agastya at their home gym in Mumbai. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amitabh wrote, “Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ..”

“Yeh baju mein Carry khada hai kya sir (Is that Carry standing next to you sir)?” one fan asked in the comments section, referring to YouTuber Carry Minati. To this, Amitabh replied, ‘baju mein mera pota, mera grandson khada hai. Ye carry kya hota hai. (My grandson is standing next to me. What is this Carry)?,” and had to be explained who the YouTuber is.

