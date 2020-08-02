Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj welcome baby girl, share photo: ‘We are proud parents and a family of three now’

Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj have been blessed with their first child, a baby girl. The actor took to his Instagram page to share the happy news. He also posted a picture of the little one.

In his post, Aftab wrote, “‘A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth’.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now.”

The picture featured Aftab and Nin’s hands forming a heart shape, with their daughter’s feet forming the centre of the heart. The baby’s face was not visible in the photo.

Congratulatory messages poured in from fans and well-wishers. “Congratulations to you and @nin_dusanj. Loads of love to the little bundle of joy!,” one Instagram user wrote. “Ohh my god! This is a great news!!! Hearty congratulations Mr & Mrs Shivdasani for this new and cute addition to your family! Stay blessed you 3! May god shower love and blessings in abundance! @aftabshivdasani @nin_dusanj,” another wrote.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Aftab weighed in on the nepotism and insider-outsider debate in Bollywood and said that the audience’s love is what matters the most. “My greatest achievement has been people’s love and appreciation for me right from my launch film, Mast (1999). I was accepted by the public,” he said.

“You can be from the best film family, you can be from a legacy but if you don’t have acceptance from the audience, nothing can help you. They’re the only people that can make or break you. That’s what has kept me going,” he added.

Aftab worked as a child artiste on many popular films such as Mr India, Shahenshah and ChaalBaaz before making his debut in a leading role with Mast in 1999. He has starred in films such as Kasoor, Awara Paagal Deewana, Masti, Hungama and 1920: The Evil Returns.

