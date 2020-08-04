Aftab Shivdasani on becoming a father: We consciously chose to keep it a surprise, some things are sacred

Sections
Even though the pandemic was always at the back of their mind, actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj focused on having a positive mindset, as they didn’t want any of this to affect the mother or baby.

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Aftab Shivdasani recently became a father to a baby girl

Actor Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj welcomed their first child, a baby girl on July 28 in London, UK. The happy news which the actor announced on August 1 came a surprise, including Shivdasani’s friends in the industry.

The actor says he and his wife wanted to keep things private, and also shares that they are both elated to be proud parents and overwhelmed with the arrival of their daughter.

Excerpts:

Congratulations for the good news. So, how did you manage to keep this a secret all this while?



We consciously chose to keep it a surprise as somethings in life are private and sacred. It wasn’t easy to keep it quiet as this is not something one can hide easily for obvious reasons! But we planned it strategically and decided to have the baby in London just to get some space and some quality time for ourselves as well.



 

Was pregnancy during the pandemic a worry for both of you?

Well, the pandemic was always at the back of our minds but luckily that also gave us time for ourselves and to stay protected from all that was going on outside. We didn’t focus too much on the negative but instead try and have a positive mindset through all this as we didn’t want any of this to affect the mother or baby.

Now that you have become a father, what is it that you’re most looking forward to?

Just the thought of fatherhood always excited me as I love children. The thought of seeing a product of our love is the most beautiful feeling ever. I’m looking forward to nurturing and loving this beautiful child of ours. Right from changing nappies to comforting and taking care of Nin and the baby. In fact the only thing I’m not looking forward to is staying away from them.

Since you have resumed work as well in Mumbai, how are you going to balance things?

These are exciting and busy times for us, as I’m resuming shoot for my webs series soon back in Mumbai and then we have Dhundh (his first production) lined up after that. But it’s most important to multi-task and plan your day wisely so we can have that work-life balance. Nin being super organised helps in all of this as she has great management skills.

