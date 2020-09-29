Aftab Shivdasani on his Covid-19 experience: When the result came positive, for the first few minutes I was disoriented, didn’t know how to react

Aftab Shivdasani had finished shooting for his debut web series and was preparing to travel to London to be with wife and daughter when the unexpected happened. The actor got fever and started feeling weak. Later when he developed dry cough, Shivdasani decided to get himself tested for Covid-19 and the result came positive. He took to social media on September 11 to announce his diagnosis.

“I was not prepared for this and was looking forward to be with my family. My shooting for Poison 2 was over and I was making all the preparations to fly to London,” says Shivdasani, adding that it took him time to come to terms that he has been infected by the virus.

“Initially when I got the result I was shocked. For the first few minutes I was disoriented because obviously I didn’t know how to react. There were a thousand thoughts in my head. My entire schedule was going to go for a toss. We hear, speak and read about but until it happens to you it’s still news. There are so many theories going around Covid about how fast it’s spreading, the mortality rate, the medication… The fact that the whole world is unclear about this is a little bit worrying. Slowly I composed myself and decided to deal with it,” he shares.

As suggested by the doctor, he was in home isolation and every five-six days got his blood test and chest scan done. He got tested thrice in total.

“After the first two weeks I tested the second time and it came out positive. I got the result of my third test on Monday and thankfully it came negative. With my family and well wisher’s good wishes and by God’s grace I recuperated well,” he adds.

Shivdasani shares even after the virus is dead in your system, it stills “pops up as positive” in the report at times.

“This means the infection is not active but it’s there… In my case after the first five days I had no symptoms at all. So, I was asymptomatic for about 16 odd days,” he adds.

Reacting to the stigmas attached to the infection, Shivdasani, 42, says, “People are very scared and rightfully so. It is something invisible. I myself don’t know how I got it. At least if we knew what to take prevention from, things would have been easier. This is a different kind of virus and we can only deal with it if our immunity levels are high. I would suggest everyone to take vitamin C and zinc to boost their immunity, then you’ve 90% chance of fighting this. Don’t stress and cooperate with the authority,” he urges.

Ask if he is ready to get back to work and the actor is quick to add, “I’m a fighter and I’ll always be one. I’m reading scripts and there are two films, a thriller and a horror that I’m in talks for. We’ll start shooting after a month. Before that I’m planning to visit my family and waiting for the doctor to give me a go ahead. Can’t wait to see my daughter,” he ends.

Follow@htshowbiz for more