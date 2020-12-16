Aftab Shivdasani reminisces about working with Sridevi after fan digs out video from ChaalBaaz

Sections
Aftab Shivdasani recalled his experience of working with the late Sridevi, after a fan dug out a video from the 1989 comedy ChaalBaaz. Aftab worked in the film as a child artiste.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 18:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aftab Shivdasani played Sridevi’s younger brother in ChaalBaaz.

Before Aftab Shivdasani made his debut in a leading role with Ram Gopal Varma’s Mast, he starred in a number of films as a child artiste. One of them was the 1989 comedy ChaalBaaz, featuring the late Sridevi in double roles.

A fan shared a clip from ChaalBaaz on Twitter and wrote, “I didn’t realize that the little boy in this film was you ... watched it when I was a child @AftabShivdasani #Chaalbaaz.”

Replying to her, Aftab reminisced about his experience of working with Sridevi. “Yes, it is. Was Priceless working with a legend like Sridevi ma’am. God bless her soul. #grateful #chaalbaaz,” he wrote.

 



ChaalBaaz revolves around twins Anju and Manju (Sridevi in a double role) separated at birth. While Anju is ill-treated by her uncle and lives her life in servitude, Manju grows up in the slums as a street smart girl. Aftab played Anju’s younger brother Raja, who sympathises with her plight.

Also read | Milind Soman on backlash for posting nude photo: ‘Why wouldn’t I put it? If you don’t want to follow me, don’t’

Aftab, who was last seen in the Zee5 series Poison 2, had tested positive for Covid-19 in September this year. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he had talked about how his diagnosis came as a ‘shock and surprise’.

“When it happens to others, you read or hear about it but when you test positive, your mind travels in all directions. It was a shock and surprise and some time to process. All my plans were on hold. I took hold of myself and changed travel plans etc. Thankfully, I was alone as my wife and daughter are in London, so being at home in isolation was easier,” he had said.

Aftab, who recently launched his own banner Mount Zen Media, will co-produce a psychological horror film titled Dhundh. The cast of the film is yet to be announced.

