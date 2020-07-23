Sections
Home / Bollywood / Aftab Shivdasani says camps exist in Bollywood: ‘Karan Johar is a distant relative but I have never been close to anyone’

Aftab Shivdasani says camps exist in Bollywood: ‘Karan Johar is a distant relative but I have never been close to anyone’

Aftab Shivdasani said that he has never been a part of a camp because he did not want to be ‘owned’ by a production house.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 19:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aftab Shivdasani said that camps have always existed in Bollywood.

At a time when the inner workings of Bollywood are under scrutiny, Aftab Shivdasani has said that camps have always existed in the industry. He said that he purposely refrained from being a part of any of them, choosing, instead, to maintain cordial relations with every producer.

In an interview with The Times of India, Aftab said, “This groupism was called campism in the early 2000s where people were saying, ‘This one belongs to YRF, Bhatt or other camps.’ I was never subjected to this as I always worked with a wide spectrum of producers and I was friendly to all but never close. Therefore, whenever they had a role and they would call me then I would go and meet them.”

Despite doing multiple films with Vikram Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma, Aftab was never a part of their camps, he said. “It’s basically how you conduct yourself and I have been friendly to all. Karan (Johar) is even a distant relative of mine but I have never been close to anyone,” he said, adding that he did not like the idea of being ‘owned’ by a production house and would rather take charge of his own career.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19: ‘Incorrect, Irresponsible, fake’



Aftab worked as a child artiste on many popular films such as Mr India, Shahenshah and ChaalBaaz before making his debut in a leading role with Mast in 1999. He has starred in films such as Kasoor, Awara Paagal Deewana, Masti, Hungama and 1920: The Evil Returns.



Currently, Aftab is shooting for the Zee5 series Poison 2, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. On June 30, he took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of getting his hair done and shooting with restrictions. In his caption, he wrote, “..And so it re-begins. Time to work with life than against it. Shoot for Poison 2 resumes. Need your positive wishes. All safety measures in place. #wewillwin #poison2 #zee5.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US senate panel paves way for TikTok ban for federal workers
Jul 23, 2020 19:25 IST
Shudder to think ‘desperate acts’ pay cuts can trigger, say Air India pilots
Jul 23, 2020 19:29 IST
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya says son Dhruv has Covid-19
Jul 23, 2020 19:22 IST
Pakistan returns 200-year-old gurudwara back to Sikhs
Jul 23, 2020 19:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.