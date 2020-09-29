Sections
Home / Bollywood / Aftab Shivdasani tests Covid-19 negative, says 'Do not panic even if unfortunately you get it'

Aftab Shivdasani tests Covid-19 negative, says ‘Do not panic even if unfortunately you get it’

Urging fans to maintain social distancing and safety norms staying safe amid the pandemic, Aftab Shivdasani revealed that he finally tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 17:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Actor Aftab Shivdasani has tested negative for the coronavirus, almost 15 days after being diagnosed with the disease. He shared the news with fans on Instagram and urged them to stay safe.

Aftab wrote in his message, “Hi everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my Covid test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. Thank you for all your support and good wishes. Please know that this illness is very treatable and less than 20% cases are severe and need hospitalisation. Most of the people recover with medication at home so please do not panic even if unfortunately you get it. I once again humbly request and reiterate the importance of maintaining a social distance, using masks and sanitisers until the pandemic is over. Stay safe and protect your loved ones. Love, Aftab.”

 

After testing positive for Covid-19, Aftab shared his fears and apprehensions with Hindustan Times. “I was not prepared for this and was looking forward to be with my family. My shooting for Poison 2 was over and I was making all the preparations to fly to London. Initially when I got the result I was shocked. For the first few minutes I was disoriented because obviously I didn’t know how to react. There were a thousand thoughts in my head. My entire schedule was going to go for a toss. We hear, speak and read about but until it happens to you it’s still news. There are so many theories going around Covid about how fast it’s spreading, the mortality rate, the medication… The fact that the whole world is unclear about this is a little bit worrying. Slowly I composed myself and decided to deal with it,” he said in an interview.

He was in home isolation, as advised by doctors and was being checked for the virus every 5-6 days. He also shared his excitement to return to work post testing negative. “I’m a fighter and I’ll always be one. I’m reading scripts and there are two films, a thriller and a horror that I’m in talks for. We’ll start shooting after a month. Before that I’m planning to visit my family and waiting for the doctor to give me a go ahead. Can’t wait to see my daughter,” he added.

