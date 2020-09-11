Sections
Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for Covid-19, says he has been advised home quarantine

Aftab Shivdasani, who has resumed shoot for Poison 2 in July, has tested positive for the coronavirus . The actor said in a note for his fans that he is currently under home quarantine.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Actor Aftab Shivdasani has said that he tested positive for the coronavirus. In a social media post, Aftab shared that he got himself tested after suffering from mild fever and dry cough. He is currently under home quarantine.

Aftab’s note read, “Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab.”

Aftab was among the first few actors to resume shoot once the Maharashtra state government issued SOPs for the shooting amid the pandemic. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Aftab had told Hindustan Times last month, “The biggest challenge has been to maintain distance while shooting as scenes require physical proximity between actors. Although everyone has been tested and the required sanitisation rules have been met, there is always a small chance that there could be an asymptomatic person on sets. But keeping all the safety measures in place, we try our best to work around it so that we all can stay safe. I think the biggest learning is that we should not take our life and freedom for granted, and enjoy small pleasures in life. “

 



Recently seen in Deepak Tijori’s Tom Dick and Harry, Aftab has been shooting for his first web series, Poison 2 for ZEE 5.

