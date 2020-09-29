Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Aftab Shivdasani: There is stigma attached to being Covid positive

Aftab Shivdasani: There is stigma attached to being Covid positive

Aftab Shivdasani, who announced he had tested positive for Covid-19, talks about his experience and says he is fine now.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:44 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

For Aftab, it was a shock and surprise that he tested positive. He says it took some time to process. (Photo by Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Stay positive, stay inspired and stay focused on your health. That’s most important,” says Aftab Shivdasani, who announced he had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 11. Now, that he is Covid free, he is exhilarated. “I have got my freedom back as not feeling free was the worst feeling in the world,” he admits.

Days before the actor was supposed to travel he felt feverish, had weakness and headaches. So he got himself tested and “unfortunately”, it was positive. “When it happens to others, you read or hear about it but when you test positive, your mind travels in all directions. It was a shock and surprise and some time to process. All my plans were on hold. I took hold of myself and changed travel plans etc. Thankfully, I was alone as my wife and daughter are in London, so being at home in isolation was easier,” says Shivdasani.

 

He credits his wife, Nin Dusanj, who is “a strong woman” and gave me “mental support”. “She told me to stop worrying about things. She is an optimistic person. That innate worry is tough to escape and luckily in my case, my symptoms were mild, and I am all better now,” he shares.

The actor agrees that there is stigma attached to being Covid positive and adds that it shouldn’t stop you from getting tested. “You would rather know than not. It is not so bad and is just like a flu. It gets bad when you start panicking or worry too much which affects your health, invariably. Follow the doctors advise as their guidance helped. The other half of the battle is to hang in there and to be strong mentally. There is so much information out there and sometimes too much information too can have an adverse effect,” he says.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
Sep 29, 2020 16:44 IST
India provides Dornier to Maldives, will help monitor movement of Chinese vessels
Sep 29, 2020 16:32 IST
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pak’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
Sep 29, 2020 16:38 IST
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
Sep 29, 2020 16:31 IST

latest news

HT Codeathon: Young coders in the making here
Sep 29, 2020 16:50 IST
PCB trying to convince PSL owners to withdraw petition: Report
Sep 29, 2020 16:44 IST
Punjab school events: Fun-filled day for students of DPS Chandigarh
Sep 29, 2020 16:42 IST
Festive Bollywood releases deck up 2021
Sep 29, 2020 16:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.