After Ae Watan, Vicky Kaushal plays Raag Yaman on the veena, watch

Vicky Kaushal has shared yet another video from his veena sessions on Instagram. The actor has not just proved his talent in acting but is also a pro at playing the veena.

Sharing the video, he wrote in caption, “Another one from the lot... an attempt at Raag Yaman. Miss these sessions. #SaraswatiVeena #9M.” The actor can be seen focusing on the accuracy of the raag as he plays the veena. The video received more than 220000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. He shared the video to celebrate his 9 million followers on Instagram.

Vicky had surprised his colleagues and fans on Independence Day when he shared a video of him playing the song Ae Watan on the veena. In the clip, the actor is seen sporting a white chikankari kurta as he effortlessly slides his fingers over the musical instrument. The song is from his own 2018 hit film, Raazi. “Ae Watan, Watan mere, abaad rahe Tu! @radhikaveenasadhika ji,” he wrote in caption.

All from filmmakers Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap to musicians Jasleen Royal to Slow Cheeta had praised him for his newly revealed talent. Singer Shankar Mahadevan had commented, “That’s so lovely Vicky !! My first instrument was Veena !! Great hearing you play this song !! Loads of love.”

Vicky was last seen in the horror film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, which released in February. He will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, in which he will play the title role of the Indian revolutionary. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Kaushal’s upcoming projects include the period drama Takht; Sam, the biopic on 1971 war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and the action film The Immortal Ashwatthama with Aditya Dhar, who directed him in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

